  • Fired worker files $10M lawsuit claiming harassment over interracial marriage

    By: Jim Spiewak

    A former African-American employee at a Millington-based company claims he was fired after reporting racial slurs and incidents that happened over the course of his six-month employment.

    "They asked me how does it feel to be in a warehouse and you're the only (expletive) in here," William Moss, the complainant, told FOX13.

    Moss worked at Grinder Fabricating and Erection in Millington.

    In a lawsuit obtained by FOX13, Moss claims a Ku Klux Klan doll was put on his lunch box at work. He photographed it.

    Moss also took pictures of two employees in a heil Hitler pose over a burning cross, and he says the n-word was used against him in the workplace.

    Moss claims he notified his boss about the racism over a six-month period, but nothing ever happened.

    "Every time the answer was 'they're just joking, go back to work,'" Moss said.

    According to the lawsuit, the week after Moss told his supervisor about the burning cross incident, he was fired.

