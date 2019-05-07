Firefighter burned while battling house fire in Memphis

The Memphis Fire Department is battling a house fire in East Memphis.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the house is located on the 6700 block of Massey Lane.
When FOX13 arrived on the scene, heavy smoke could be seen pouring out of the house.
The Memphis Fire Department said the fire 'quickly spread to the attic."
One firefighter was burned on his neck while battling the fire, but he is expected to be okay.
There were two people inside the house, but they were able to get out of the house.
FOX13 will have a LIVE report from the scene on Good Morning Memphis.
