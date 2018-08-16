Firefighter hospitalized for heat exhaustion as multiple crews battle fire at used car lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn - One firefighter was transported to the hospital, as crews battled a large fire at a car lot near Parkway Village.
According to officials, the fire started around 3:30 p.m. Multiple crews, including 50 firefighters responded to the scene.
Streets were blocked near the 2700 block of Getwell Road. Police blocked off Getwell completely in both directions.
Officials said the fire started inside the structure, and the only employee at the business was outside the building when the fire started.
Fire officials believe the building is a total loss.
According to fire officials, it is unclear how the fire started.
