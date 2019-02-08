Firefighter injured battling flames at Memphis home

Memphis firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Raleigh.
When FOX13 arrived on Westwood Cove, flames were shooting from the roof of the house.
Two adults and two children were inside the home when the fire started. They were able to get out safely.
Dogs inside the home were able to wake up the residents and alert everyone of what was happening.
Memphis Fire Department said no one was transported from the home, however, one firefighter was hurt while working to put out the flames.
He was taken to Methodist North.
FOX13 has not received official information from MFD about the cause of the fire.
