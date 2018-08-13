Firefighter injured while responding to vacant house fire in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Today on FOX13 News, Chloe Morroni investigates what sparked the flames. We dig deeper into this story today at 5 and 6.
Crews responded to a vacant house fire in the 1400 block of McLemore early Monday morning.
First responders arrived on the scene at 6:26 that morning in South Memphis.
Fila told FOX13 thankfully, no one was home at the time. James Gladney lives right next door.
He told FOX13, he got a rude awakening. Gladney said, “Somebody, I don’t know who, was bang, bang, bang on the door, they said the house next to you is on fire.”
Gladney said he feels terrible for the people who are now homeless, but he told us he is also thankful.
“As long as it don’t burn my house, as long as I don’t burn my house, it ain’t no problem,” said Gladney.
The fire department said one firefighter was treated on the scene for a back injury.
Investigators told FOX13 the fire started in the living area but they’re still trying to figure out how it started. MFD said there’s about $10,000 in damage.
