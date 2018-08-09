Firefighters battle house fire in Southeast Shelby County

FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Firefighters are currently battling a house fire in Southeast Shelby County.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Tennessee inmate charged with rape, murder of child selects final meal before execution
- Boy who disappeared from Olive Branch thought he was saving captors from suicide, father says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
FOX13 has learned there were five kids and two adults inside the car. A man inside started a car inside the garage and then moved a truck behind the car.
While he was moving the truck, the car exploded.
The house is near the corner of Richwood and Old Forest Road.
We are working to learn what caused the flames.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}