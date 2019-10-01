Firefighters continue to battle mulch fire in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Firefighters with MFD told FOX13 they are hoping to extinguish a mulch fire by Monday evening.
A spokesperson with the fire department said crews have been fighting the fire at an industrial park at East Shelby Drive and Crumpler Drive since Sunday night.
The spokesperson explained that heat buildup can happen in a mulch pile and can ignite.
Right now it's unclear if that is what caused the fire.
The spokesperson said the fire is contained and is not a hazard to the community.
No injuries have been reported.
