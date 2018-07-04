Fireworks clash with gunshots after 3 overnight homicides

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Today at 5, FOX13's Scott Madaus investigates each deadly overnight shooting. Find out the total number of homicides this year, on FOX13 News at 5.
Three people are dead after fireworks clashed with gunshots early Wednesday morning and late Tuesday night.
The first shooting happened just after the Bartlett Fireworks Extravaganza Tuesday night.
Police saw a fight break out at the Taco Bell in the 7500 block of Highway 70. A victim was shot multiple times and taken to Regional One in 'emergency status.'
The victim later died at the hospital.
Police say the next shooting happened in the 1200 block of Walker Ave. around 11:30 Tuesday evening.
She was taken to Regional One and later died from her injures.
The third homicide happened in the 3600 Lamphier Ave. Police were called to the scene around 2 a.m.
According to MPD, police noticed a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his back. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
