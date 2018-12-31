0 Fireworks or gunshots? Mid-South emergency responders expect multiple calls during NYE festivities

Fireworks shot off by people on New Year’s Eve in the Mid-South have cause emergency responders to answer multiple calls to fires in years past.

Not only that, but calls come in heavily around midnight after the ball drops for what people think is gunfire.

RELATED: Happy New Year! Here's how to celebrate NYE in Memphis

FOX13 spoke with officials at the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department about the difficulties they have faced in previous years determining which calls were legitimate.

“Well, that is just taking a lot of time away from other emergencies,” said resident DeJohn Weeks.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Although, emergency responders told FOX13 that because of how wet the ground is, they do not expect to get as many fireworks-related fire calls as they normally do.

Officials said most of the fire calls they have answered that were started by fireworks in the past have been grass fires – not structure fires.

RELATED: Memphis police, downtown businesses preparing for thousands taking part in New Year celebrations

It is no secret that Downtown Memphis will be one of the busiest zip codes this weekend. Business owners told FOX13 that MPD contacted them to make sure it is also one of the safest.

City officials are anticipating thousands of people to be on Beale Street and in the downtown area this weekend to bring in the new year.

Several downtown businesses said they will also make sure crowd control isn’t an issue.

Some clubs and bars told FOX13 they are also contracting both uniform and plain-clothes security guards for this weekend.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.