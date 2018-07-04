Fireworks shot into mayoral candidate's home, starts fire inside

COVINGTON, Tenn. - Fireworks were shot into the house of a mayoral candidate in Covington Wednesday.
The home then caught on fire.
John Edwards, one of the candidates running for mayor in Covington, is the owner of the home, county records show.
Edwards told FOX13 he was asleep when his grandson heard something come through a window.
Smoke began pouring through the house, so Edwards said he turned off his electricity because he thought it was an electrical problem.
However, when Edwards returned, he said his home was "engulfed" in flames.
No one was injured, according to investigators.
The incident is being treated as an arson case by police, Edwards told FOX13.
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
