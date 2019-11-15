0 First 8 Memphis launches in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - First 8 Memphis is a new non-profit in Shelby County working to help children be successful in and out of the classroom.

The organization has four main elements they focus on to achieve their goal.

Making sure parents are engaging with their child before they're even born, having access to childcare, getting kids into pre=k, and making sure a third grader is reading on grade level, something Crystal Chopin believes is key to determining a child's future.

"It pretty much sets the foundation for the rest of their life. It sets the tone for where they may end up, you know career wise," said Chopin.

Regina Walker, interim executive director for First 8 Memphis, told FOX 13 parents have to be a part of the movement.

"This is just one part of the cradle to career pipeline. It's just one part. This is the early part of the work. If we get our kids to all successes up to being able to read proficiently by the third grade, that a major coup," said Walker.

If you want more information on how your family can benefit from this organization or how you can help, you can head over to their website to learn more>> https://first8memphis.org/about/

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.