First death related to vaping in Mississippi reported by health officials

MISSISSIPPI - Health officials in Mississippi are reporting the first death related to vaping in the state. Authorities said the person was under the age of 30.
Officials have been warning people to stay away from e-cigarettes and vaping devices after multiple people died of what is believed to be a vaping-related illness.
At this time, four people in Mississippi have suffered serious lung injuries related to vaping. Each of those individuals is between 18 and 34-years old.
According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, symptoms of severe vaping-related lung illness include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and fatigue.
Symptoms develop anywhere from over a few days of use to weeks of using e-cigarettes.
The CDC recommends the following actions:
- If you are concerned about the health risks, consider refraining from using e-cigarettes or vaping products.
- If you are an adult who used e-cigarettes containing nicotine to quit cigarette smoking, do not return to smoking cigarettes.
- If you have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and you have symptoms like those reported above, see your healthcare provider
