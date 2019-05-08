0 First Fred's store that opened in 1947 among stores closing nationwide

COLDWATER, Miss. - Memphis based discount store chain Fred’s is closing hundreds of stores across the country; many because they are underperforming.

None of the closings may hurt more than the one in Coldwater, Mississippi. The store holds a lot of history for the town and the company.

RELATED: Fred’s closing 159 locations, including several in Memphis area



In 1947, it became the first Fred’s store to ever open.

Donna Brisco told FOX13 she had shopped at the Coldwater location regularly for the past 10 years. She said the store closing will hurt.

“It’s very sad,” she said. “A lot of people rely on this Fred’s, and I guess when it’s gone I will have to travel further.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

For Cary Embry, the shopping experience at the Fred’s store goes back almost six decades.

“It’s just part of my childhood,” Embry explained. “Daddy would give me a dime and I would by a drink and a bar of candy.”

Embry told FOX13 the store is now double the size it was when he was a kid. He owns a business in downtown Coldwater and worries about the impact the store closing might have.

“It will definitely hurt having a building of this size vacant here,” Embry said. “I asked what they plan on doing with it and I haven’t gotten any answers.”

People had hoped the Fred’s location in Coldwater would stay open for Historic reasons, but that is not the case. We learned the store currently employs six people and will be closing at the end of the month.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.