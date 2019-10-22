First graders honor police, fire

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Local first graders honored first responders this morning in Germantown.
Evangelical Christian School Lower School first graders hosted their second annual Cop Stop along with their parents.
The students and parents honored those police officers and firefighters with brunch, prayer cards and goody bags.
If you would like more information on the Cop Stop, contact Kristen Grigson at 901-754-4420.
