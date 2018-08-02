The Shelby County Health Department said the county has it's first human case of West Nile Virus.
The health department has captured mosquitoes throughout the county which tested positive for the virus.
SCHD has scheduled sprays to kill the adult mosquitoes.
According to the press release,
"Due to the unseasonably warm winter temperatures, the SCHD Vector Control Program began treating areas within all ZIP codes by applying larvicides to standing bodies of water in February. These actions, which will continue until the first frost of the year, are consistent with its efforts to be proactive in decreasing the adult mosquito population. Larviciding is the practice of applying an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)- registered insecticide to areas where mosquito breeding has been confirmed and is the most effective way of eliminating mosquito populations."
Citizens are encouraged to practice the 4 D’s:
- DEFEND yourself by using insect repellent. Follow label instructions.
- DRESS in long sleeves and pants, loose and light colored clothing when outdoors.
- DUSK/DAWN stay indoors during this time to avoid mosquitoes when they are most active
- DRAIN standing water and install or repair window screens
