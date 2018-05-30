First phase of TraVure development up and running

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The first phase of the TraVure development is up and running.
We took a tour through the facility. Developer Ray Gill told FOX13 the entire project will cost around $120 million.
“I think the most compelling difference is the site plan,” Gill said. “It’s very urban.”
The development sits on the Germantown line close to East Memphis. Gill said the building is 10 ft. away from Poplar Avenue.
“It’s very walkable, and not very car centric,” he said.
Trending stories:
- Couple unknowingly plans to propose to each other at Memphis Zoo on same day
- Manhunt underway after deputy shot, killed in Tennessee
- Sherra Wright's bond set at $20 million
- Teen graduates from both high school, college in same week
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Mid-America Apartments take up the third through fifth floors, and there’s 60,000 sq. ft. for other tenants.
The other two phases will bring a hotel and retail space to the space.
Gill told us he hopes the hotel will help the business’s guests.
“They might come from out of town,” Gill said. “They might spend a day or two and not have to rent a car.”
The hotel, or second phase, of the development is expected to open in July of 2019. The third phase should be complete by fall of 2019.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}