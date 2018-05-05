0 First TN bank invests $4B in developing businesses, home ownership in disenfranchised communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Four billion dollars.

That's how much First Tennessee and Capital Banks are committing to invest back into underserved communities. The money would be split up through low to moderate income communities in eight states, including Tennessee.

The reinvestment would come in the form of mortgage loans, bank loans and community development.

Tonight, I went into Frayser and I learned much of that money, could be coming right here to Memphis.

“I’ve been here about 10 years. I lost count, really,” said Carlos Dobbs.

Dobbs has run Crowd Pleasers Barbershop here Frayser for more than a decade.

He says since opening, he's been busy with work... In fact, so busy he was shocked when he took a moment to realize the business that came to the area in the past decade.

Now, more business could be coming -- not only to Frayser, but many low to moderate income areas in the city.

First Horizon, the parent company of First Tennessee Bank, announced a four billion dollar commitment to underserved communities they operate in.

Steve Lockwood, of the Frayser Community Development Corporation, says more than 1.5 billion of that could be invested into Memphis communities over the next five years.

“That’ll not only be Frayser, but the communities around it. The Whitehavens, Nutbushes, Hickory Hills and all of those communities,” Lockwood said.

First horizon explained most of the money would be available for economic growth projects.

Mortage loans. Business loans and community development projects are all included in the commitment.

Click here for more info on the deal.

