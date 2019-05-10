Fish fry held to raise money for local officer shot by suspect during barricade situation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Authorities held a fish fry on Friday to raise money for a Mississippi officer who was shot and critically injured while trying to arrest a drug suspect.
Marshall County narcotics officer Daniel Tatum has a long recovery ahead, so officials held a fish fry to help pay for his medical bills.
Tatum was allegedly shot by Randy Vaught following a barricade situation at Vaught's home in April.
“He has many, many weeks if not months of therapy he has to do,” said Sheriff Kenny Dickerson. “His left leg is still in terrible shape along with his left arm and shoulder, but he is doing miraculously well considering his injuries in the beginning.”
Hundreds of people bought tickets for the sheriff’s department fish fry in support of Tatum. By lunch, the line was out the door for fish plates.
Tatum paid a visit, entering in his wheelchair to visit with friends. His family told FOX13 they are overwhelmed by the support.
The sheriff’s department said they don’t have a specific goal amount set for the fundraiser. They just want to see that Tatum gets what he needs to recover.
The fundraiser runs until 6 p.m. Friday at the National Guard Armory in Holly Springs.
