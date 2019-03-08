TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - The Fitz Casino and Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi has reopened following a temporary shutdown due to flood waters.
According to the casino's Facebook page, Tunica County closed the road on Sunday that leads to the Fitz Casino after the Mississippi River continues to rise.
ORIGINAL STORY: Fitz Casino and Hotel temporally closed due to 'rising river water'
Fitz closed the hotel and casino at 12 p.m. Sunday. It announced the casino and hotel would reopen Thursday at 9 p.m.
The Tunica County Emergency Management Agency told FOX13 the other six casinos in the area are remained open and operational despite the flood concerns.
Tunica County Emergency Management Agency Director Leron Weeks said they haven’t closed a casino because of flooding since 2011 when the area was experiencing historic flooding.
Officials released the following statement regarding the reopening:
"On Sunday, March 3, the Fitz Casino & Hotel in Robinsonville, Mississippi was requested to temporarily close as a result of Tunica County officials closing the access road into the property. This was done as a precautionary measure due to the rising waters of the Mississippi River. Fitz’ management has been working with the Tunica County officials to re-open the property as work has been done, just as a preventative measure, to keep water from entering the roadway. To date, there's been no flooding in the parking lot, hotel or casino."
