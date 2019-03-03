TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - The Fitz Casino and Hotel in Tunica, Mississippi has temporarily shut down due to flood waters.
According to the casino's Facebook page, Tunica County has closed the road that leads to the Fitz Casino after the Mississippi River continues to rise.
Fitz closed the hotel and casino at 12 p.m. Sunday. It hasn't been determined when the business will reopen.
Here's the full statement from Fitz Casino and Hotel Facebook Page --
"As a result of the rising river water and making sure all of you and our team members are safe Tunica County has decided to close the road coming into the Fitz. This means that noon CST today we will have to close our hotel and casino. Please watch Facebook for more updates. We will be letting everyone know ASAP when we will re-open. Thank you."
The Tunica County Emergency Management Agency told FOX13 the remaining six casinos in the area are currently open and operational.
At this time, it hasn't been decided if the other casinos will close down.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Jerry Lee Lewis suffers stroke, recovering in Memphis
- Son of missing 85-year-old Shelby Co. woman still hopeful more than 1 month after disappearance
- Nearly $500K in jewelry stolen from rapper Young Dolph's car at Cracker Barrel
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}