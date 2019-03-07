Five Guys general manager arrested, accused of stealing more than $12,000 from Memphis location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The general manager of a Five Guys in Memphis is accused of stealing more than $12,000 from the restaurant.
According to police, the store’s owner informed detectives that the general manager had been stealing the money that was supposed to be deposited into the store’s bank account.
The owner told police that Chiree Sterrett, 48, took money that was supposed to have been deposited into their Region’s Bank account, and now she is behind bars.
According to a police affidavit, Sterrett is the only one with access to the deposit safe and has a unique code to unlock it. She was seen on surveillance video taking the money from the safe and the store.
Police said Sterrett was responsible for 35 deposit transactions that totaled to $12,007 and never made those deposits.
The owner told investigators that Sterrett never came back to work after she was asked about the missing deposits.
She was taken into custody and is facing charges of theft of property between $10,000 and $60,500.
