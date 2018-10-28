  • Five injured during shooting at Memphis house party, says MPD

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators say five people were injured after a shooting near Hickory Hill Saturday evening.

    Officers were called to the 4200 block of Lady Slipper around 9:40 p.m.

    MPD told FOX13 there were five victims total.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    One male and one female were listed in critical condition. Two females and one male were listed in non-critical condition.

    Preliminary information shows the suspects shot the victims during a house party.

    This is an ongoing investigation.

    If you have any additional information regarding the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories