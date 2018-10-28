Five injured during shooting at Memphis house party, says MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators say five people were injured after a shooting near Hickory Hill Saturday evening.
Officers were called to the 4200 block of Lady Slipper around 9:40 p.m.
MPD told FOX13 there were five victims total.
One male and one female were listed in critical condition. Two females and one male were listed in non-critical condition.
Preliminary information shows the suspects shot the victims during a house party.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any additional information regarding the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
At appox 9:40 p.m. MPD was on the scene of a shooting at 4275 Lady Slipper.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 28, 2018
There were a total of 5 victims. Two were critical (1m&1f) and three were listed as non-critical (2f &1m).
Prelim info indicates that the suspect(s) shot at the victims as they left a house party.
