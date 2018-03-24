Five injured, including three children, in multi-car crash on I-40 and Warford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a multi-car crash Friday night around 8:00 p.m.
It happened on Interstate 40 and Warford Street at Mile Marker 6. Five individuals were injured.
Three children were transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition. Twe adults were rushed to Regional One Medical Center; one in critical condition and the other in non-critical condition.
Westbound traffic was affected with the off-ramp blocked, but traffic was eventually cleared.
