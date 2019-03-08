0 Five Mid-South men found guilty in 2017 home invasion murder

COVINGTON, Tenn. - Five Tipton county men have pled guilty to their roles in a 2017 home invasion murder, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Willie Somerville, Armoni Hall, Eddie Poindexter, Christian Sherrill and Darrell Owens were indicted on Dec. 19, 2017 for their roles in the death and attempted robbery of Timothy Edwards.

The grand jury indicted the five men for interstate commerce, possession, use and discharge of firearms during a violent crime, and use of a firearm to cause death.

According to information presented in court, Somerville, Hall, Poindexter, Sherrill and Owens planned to rob Edwards’ Covington home of alleged drugs and drug proceeds.

It is reported that Somerville was armed with a 9mm pistol and Hall had a twelve-gauge shotgun.

Somerville, Hall and Poindexter went to Edwards’ home and kicked his door in, while Sherirll and Owens waited nearby in an alleged getaway car, according to information presented in court.

As Hall entered Edwards’ home, Edwards grabbed Hall and they struggled with Hall’s shotgun, according to court documents.

Reports state that Somerville fired his gun, which killed Edwards and injured Hall.

Edwards’ wife, who was in the back of the house, called the police but Edwards was pronounced dead within hours of officers’ arrival, according to court information.

Hall, who was suffering from gunshot injuries, was reportedly found lying in a street a block away from the crime scene.

On March 5, 2019, a jury convicted Somerville of all criminal counts.

Poindexter and Sherrill were convicted of robbery and the use of a firearm during the robbery on the same day.

Hall previously pled guilty to all counts and has a sentence hearing on March 15, 2019.

Owens pled guilty to the robbery and firearms offenses and is scheduled for a sentence hearing on April 4, 2019.

Somerville, Poindexter and Sherrill have scheduled sentence hearings on June 26, 2019.

“This should send a clear message to those who continue to engage in senseless gun violence in our small towns and rural communities: We know who you are; You will be caught and held accountable; We will bring the full weight and measure of our federal resources to prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law,” U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant said.

Each defendant faces mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years and up to life imprisonment.

