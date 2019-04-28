Five victims found dead in home, suspect captured

UPDATE on 4/27/19 at 10:02 pm CST: Michael Cummins is in custody.
TBI Agents and Forensic scientists responded to a scene in Sumner County, where multiple bodies have been found in two individual homes.
Four homicide victims have been found inside a home on Charles Brown Road and a fifth deceased victim was found inside a home on Luby Brown Road.
According to the TBI, there is a reason to believe both scenes are related.
TBI agents are working to locate Michael Cummins who is expected to be connected to the multiple homicides.
He may be in the woods in the area near the scene and may be armed, police say.
This is an ongoing investigation.
