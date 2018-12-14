  • Flames burst through the roof of North Memphis home

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Neighbors work together to rescue a handicapped woman from a North Memphis house fire.

    Three men who live across the street told FOX13 they saw smoke and immediately went to the house/

    Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Dunlap Thursday evening.

    FOX13 counted 7 fire engines and two ladders used by MFD to put out the flaming house.

    We spoke with three heros who went into the home to save the handicapped woman and her mother.

    We're still waiting for a statement from MFD, but the people who were inside the house said they were not hurt.

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories