  • Flames destroy strip mall on Park Ave.

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - Crews are on the scene of a building fire in the 3900 block of Park Ave. behind Dollar Tree.

    MFD arrived on the scene at 10:37 Saturday morning.

    Pictures show heavy smoke behind several stores in the strip mall.

    PHOTOS: Flames destroy strip mall on Park Ave.

    At least three fire engines were spotted on the scene.

    FOX13 will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.

