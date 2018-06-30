MEMPHIS, Tenn - Crews are on the scene of a building fire in the 3900 block of Park Ave. behind Dollar Tree.
MFD arrived on the scene at 10:37 Saturday morning.
Pictures show heavy smoke behind several stores in the strip mall.
PHOTOS: Flames destroy strip mall on Park Ave.
At least three fire engines were spotted on the scene.
FOX13 will keep you updated on this situation once additional information is available.
