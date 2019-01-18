  • Flames destroyed home in Whitehaven overnight

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has a crew LIVE on the scene, check for updates on Good Morning Memphis.

    Flames ripped through a house in Whitehaven overnight.

    Crews were called to the 1500 block of Eason.

    Investigators told FOX13 the crews arrived on the scene around 2:15 Friday morning.

    No injuries have been reported at this time.

    We're still working to determine what caused the flames.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories