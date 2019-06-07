  • Flash flood Warning in effect for part of the Mid-South, more rain on the way

    • WATCH OUT FOR FLOODING IN LOW LYING AREAS THIS MORNING ~Make sure to have the umbrella before walking out the door.
    • It's a comfortable start to the day with rain on the radar.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 70s, low 80s.
    • Rain chance: 80%--especially this morning.
    • Rain will be more scattered this afternoon.
    • Low threat severe.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • Next rain chance: Saturday (low threat severe).
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
       

