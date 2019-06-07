Flash flood Warning in effect for part of the Mid-South, more rain on the way

- WATCH OUT FOR FLOODING IN LOW LYING AREAS THIS MORNING ~Make sure to have the umbrella before walking out the door.
- It's a comfortable start to the day with rain on the radar.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 70s, low 80s.
- Rain chance: 80%--especially this morning.
- Rain will be more scattered this afternoon.
- Low threat severe.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Next rain chance: Saturday (low threat severe).
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}