Flash flooding possible over the next few days

Rainfall totals with the flash flood watch will range from 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. Don’t forget to have the headlights on when it’s raining, and avoid flood-prone areas.
FOX13 spoke to city leaders who are urging people to clean out storm drains of any debris, like sticks and leaves.
Sheriff Floyd Bonner just concluded a meeting where he was briefed on the possibility of significant flooding coming to the area. The SCSO will be closely monitoring conditions on county roads during this upcoming weather event. pic.twitter.com/iTUS5tXykC— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 18, 2019
Good news: low threat severe.
Bad news: more potholes and the potential for flash flooding.
More rain is expected Friday and Saturday, with strong to severe storms possible as a cold front moves through the Mid South on Saturday.
Rainfall totals by the time we end the weekend will range from 3” to 6” with higher amounts possible.
Sunshine returns to end the weekend on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
Ready for the rain? Make sure to take it slow and don't forget to have those headlights on when it's raining.https://t.co/HMwOP8DPVO pic.twitter.com/ccsznT7AKM— Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) February 19, 2019
Flash Flood Watch for the ENTIRE Mid South starting at noon. Make sure you slow down and avoid flood prone areas. https://t.co/HMwOP8DPVO pic.twitter.com/2EJcL0GYvF— Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) February 19, 2019
