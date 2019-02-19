  • Flash flooding possible over the next few days

    Updated:

    Rainfall totals with the flash flood watch will range from 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts. Don’t forget to have the headlights on when it’s raining, and avoid flood-prone areas. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 spoke to city leaders who are urging people to clean out storm drains of any debris, like sticks and leaves. 

    Good news: low threat severe.

    Bad news: more potholes and the potential for flash flooding.

    More rain is expected Friday and Saturday, with strong to severe storms possible as a cold front moves through the Mid South on Saturday.

    Rainfall totals by the time we end the weekend will range from 3” to 6” with higher amounts possible. 

    Sunshine returns to end the weekend on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s.
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories