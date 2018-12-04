Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar named among top fine dining restaurants in U.S., report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Downtown Memphis restaurant is one of the best fine dining restaurants in the country, according to a recent report from TripAdvisor.
Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar, located on South Main Street, came in at No. 5 in the United States for “fine dining” in the travel site’s list.
According to TripAdvisor, the award winners were “determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews for restaurants around the world gathered over a 12-month period.”
Below are the lists provided for each category of restaurant:
Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants
- Gabriel Kreuther – New York City, New York
- Daniel – New York City, New York
- Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona
- Circa 1886 – Charleston, South Carolina
- Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, Tennessee
- Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina
- GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana
- Charleston Grill – Charleston, South Carolina
- Lahaina Grill – Maui, Hawaii
- Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico
Top 10 Restaurants for Everyday Dining
- Pane & Vino – Miami Beach, Florida
- Mon Ami Gabi – Las Vegas, Nevada
- Hog Island Oyster Company – San Francisco, California
- Phil's BBQ – San Diego, California
- Spice Symphony – New York City, New York
- Duke's Waikiki – Honolulu, Hawaii
- Blue Heaven – Key West, Florida
- Santa Barbara Shellfish Company – Santa Barbara, California
- Oceana Grill – New Orleans, Louisiana
- The Pink Door – Seattle, Washington
Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurants
- Portillo’s – Chicago, Illinois
- Earl of Sandwich – Las Vegas, Nevada
- Shake Shack – New York City, New York
- Blaze Pizza – Orlando, Florida
- In-N-Out Burger – Los Angeles, California
- The Taco Stand – La Jolla, California
- Five Guys – Orlando, Florida
- Super Duper Burgers – San Francisco, California
- Tacos el Gordo – Las Vegas, Nevada
- Torchy’s Tacos – Austin, Texas
For the full report, click here.
