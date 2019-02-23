  • Flood warning, tornado watch issued for parts of the Mid-South

    >>Tornado WATCH has been issued for the following counties: Haywood Lauderdale, TN; DeSoto; Tunica, MS; Tipton, TN; Benton, MS; Fayette; Hardeman; Shelby, TN; Crittenden; St. Francis, AR; Tate, MS; Lee, AR; Marshall

    >>Severe Thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for Phillips and Lee County til 3 p.m.

    >>Flood WARNING has been issued for Shelby County, TN
     

    • Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 am Saturday until midnight Saturday
    • Showers continue this morning with stronger storms moving in later this morning
    • From 10 AM – 7 PM we’ll track thunderstorms through the Mid-South from west to east
    • These storms will have the risk of damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, hail and more flooding
    • The highest severe weather risk is in our north MS and some west TN counties with a 4/5 risk
    • A ‘wind advisory’ is in effect from 10 AM today until midnight – downed trees and power lines are the main concern
    • Make sure all your electronic devices are charged and stay weather aware this afternoon
    • Rain and storms will move out after 7 PM with drier days ahead - sunshine comes back on Sunday
    • Temperatures will dip into the 50s for Sunday and Monday afternoon
    • Watch the video above for a breakdown of today’s severe weather risk
       

