>>Tornado WATCH has been issued for the following counties: Haywood Lauderdale, TN; DeSoto; Tunica, MS; Tipton, TN; Benton, MS; Fayette; Hardeman; Shelby, TN; Crittenden; St. Francis, AR; Tate, MS; Lee, AR; Marshall
>>Severe Thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for Phillips and Lee County til 3 p.m.
>>Flood WARNING has been issued for Shelby County, TN
- Wind Advisory will go into effect at 10 am Saturday until midnight Saturday
- Showers continue this morning with stronger storms moving in later this morning
- From 10 AM – 7 PM we’ll track thunderstorms through the Mid-South from west to east
- These storms will have the risk of damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, hail and more flooding
- The highest severe weather risk is in our north MS and some west TN counties with a 4/5 risk
- A ‘wind advisory’ is in effect from 10 AM today until midnight – downed trees and power lines are the main concern
- Make sure all your electronic devices are charged and stay weather aware this afternoon
- Rain and storms will move out after 7 PM with drier days ahead - sunshine comes back on Sunday
- Temperatures will dip into the 50s for Sunday and Monday afternoon
- Watch the video above for a breakdown of today’s severe weather risk
>>FOX13's Severe Weather Resource Guide
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}