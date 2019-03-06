0 Flood waters causing problems in Tunica after Mississippi River crested

TUNICA, Miss. - The Mississippi River crested at 41.3 feet on Wednesday, and the resulting flood waters have caused problems in the Tunica Cutoff.

FOX13’s Tom Dees found out people are hauling things to higher ground, and it will be weeks before they can get to their homes in anything, unless they use a boat.

Most people who live in the Cutoff are staying with family elsewhere. Jerome Cottam is one of the few who stayed behind.

“Most of us that are still down here have generators. Some of them are just small generators to run TV and a few lights,” Cottom explained while describing the living conditions.

Water is up to the mailboxes in the area. At least two homes there have water in them.

Cottam told FOX13 his then-home flooded out in the flood of 2011. He built his new place three stories tall.

“It was about shoulder deep inside the house,” he said while talking about the 2011 flood.

Cottom told FOX13 the water came up a lot higher than a lot of people expected, and some of them made trips a few days ago to pull things to higher ground.

Getting back in without a boat won’t happen any time soon.

“Right now, there will still be water in the camps, but you will be able to drive trucks into the camps around the 13th or 14th,” he said.

The power was cut off to homes in the Tunica Cutoff last Thursday.

At least half a dozen people who lived there have moved their campers to live at the Arena in Tunica until the waters go back down.

