0 Flooded water main leads to multiple problems in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Video showed water flooding parts of Farmington Boulevard in Germantown Friday night.

It was from a water main break and neighbors in condominiums told FOX13 on Saturday that they lost their water service the night before.

"The water was all the way up almost to their doorsteps, so it's a serious issue," said Jonathan Riley, a Germantown resident.

Service was restored on Saturday.

Over the weekend, a City of Germantown spokesperson said a power outage most likely caused the water main break.

Days later, MLGW said otherwise.

In a statement, MLGW wrote FOX13 that the "water main break had nothing to do with the outages."

MLGW said a tree fell onto a power line near Germantown Road, causing the blackout that knocked more than 3,500 customers offline.

MLGW said most people got their power back in about 35 minutes, though some were without lights for almost four hours.

There were no Friday night lights; Germantown High's football game moved to Saturday.

And there was no first night of the Germantown Festival.

A tree falling into the power line? It's a known problem.

MLGW met with Germantown residents in July and said that one of their challenges is catching up with its line clearance program.

Every year since 2009, MLGW has had the same goal: to trim nearly 1,400 miles of trees per year, according to a PowerPoint presentation provided to FOX13 by MLGW.

MLGW has never hit its goal.

