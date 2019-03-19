0 Flooded waters continue to prevent Tunica Cutoff residents from entering homes

TUNICA, Miss. - After weeks of rising floodwaters forced many Tunica Cutoff residents to leave, many of them are still unable to return to their homes.

Many of them have been staying in trailers at the Arena in Tunica and waiting it out, while others are eyeballing the water daily.

JT Smith, a resident, was riding around to see when he might be able to arrive back to his home in the Tunica Cutoff.

“I dunno it is just a whole lot of water is the only thing I can tell you. Usually it comes up and just goes, but this ain’t doing that,” Smith said.

Smith told FOX13 he is unsure when he will be able to get back in his home, but things are looking better than they were days ago.

“Last time I was down here you couldn’t get up and down the road, so it is cleared fairly well,” Smith said.

The power has been turned back on to all of the houses back here and was turned back on two days ago.

“I hope to be able to get back in by this weekend. Whether I can or not we will have to wait and see,” Smith said.

FOX13 also spoke to one homeowner who said water did not get into his home, but he lost thousands of dollars in items that were stored under the house.

