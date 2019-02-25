Flooding causes Hardeman County School District to cancel classes Tuesday

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. - Flooding has closed schools for several days in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and the closure will continue Tuesday.
Hardeman County School District leaders and sheriff’s deputies spent the day searching for problem areas. Several roads in the county are still not clear, according to the sheriff’s office.
Parents who spoke with FOX13 said they understand why the district is closed.
“My kids are out today for flooded roads,” Jason Lindsey said. “School buses can’t get through. I think there’s some more worse roads South
The sheriff’s office sent FOX13 a list of roads that are still not clear. They are:
- Peavine Road
- Wolf Pen Road
- Essary Springs Road
- Searles Road
- Jernigan Road
- Webb Mill Road
- Breeden Road (300 block)
- River Road
- Mt. Comfort Road
- Mechlenburg at Russell Road
- Teague Road
Drivers on Breedman Road said they are nervous because there is only one way in and one way out.
“There is a trailer park down this road, so a lot of kids that live in that trailer park… they couldn’t have got in and out,” Lindsey said.
