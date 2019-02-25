0 Flooding causes multiple school districts in Tennessee to cancel classes Tuesday

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. - The severe storms that rolled through the Mid-South over the weekend continue to cause problems.

Flooding has closed schools for several days in Hardeman County, Tennessee, and the closure will continue Tuesday.

Hardeman County School District leaders and sheriff’s deputies spent the day searching for problem areas. Several roads in the county are still not clear, according to the sheriff’s office.

Parents who spoke with FOX13 said they understand why the district is closed.

“My kids are out today for flooded roads,” Jason Lindsey said. “School buses can’t get through. I think there’s some more worse roads South

The sheriff’s office sent FOX13 a list of roads that are still not clear. They are:

Peavine Road

Wolf Pen Road

Essary Springs Road

Searles Road

Jernigan Road

Webb Mill Road

Breeden Road (300 block)

River Road

Mt. Comfort Road

Mechlenburg at Russell Road

Teague Road

Drivers on Breedman Road said they are nervous because there is only one way in and one way out.

“There is a trailer park down this road, so a lot of kids that live in that trailer park… they couldn’t have got in and out,” Lindsey said.

McNairy County Schools will also be closed Tuesday due to flooding in the area, district officials confirmed Monday.

Officials said over the past 24 hours, there was little relief from flooded areas and many roads in the area remain flooded or closed.

Hardin County Schools will be closed Tuesday as well for excessive flooding and roads closed.

