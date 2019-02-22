0 Flooding causes schools to close Friday, several road closures in McNairy County

MCNAIRY CO., Tenn. - UPDATE (2/21) Due to potential flooding chances and heavy rain in the forecast, McNairy County Schools will be closed on Friday.

The district announced the closure on its Facebook page around 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

"Due to local flooding and the forecasted rain amounts over the next 24 hours, schools in McNairy County will be closed tomorrow Friday, Feb 22. Again there will be no school in McNairy County tomorrow."

Heavy rain and flash flooding caused all schools in the county to dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, along with 15 road closures.

More than a dozen roads had to close because of flooding after overnight rain.

“It was probably 5 or 6 inches this morning,” said resident Billy Brown.

The district reached out to parents and spread the word on social media.

An early dismissal and all after school activities in the county were canceled.

County Emergency Management Director Allen Strickland said 15 roads were closed throughout the county and they’re managing water levels. He didn’t rule out the possibility of more roads closing down the line.

On Feb. 5, the district cancelled school for the rest of the week after the spread of a sickness. They didn’t go back until Feb. 11.

According to the Tennessee Department of Education, if students were in class for at least 3 and a half hours, it could be counted as a full instructional day.

This means a make-up day wouldn’t be required by the state.

FOX13 reached out to McNairy County Schools. We are still trying to figure out how the district plans to allocate those make-up days.

