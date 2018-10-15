0 Floodwaters damage homes in Arkansas

TURRELL, Ark. - Mid-Southerners are hoping forecasted showers won’t add to their flooding issues.

Monday’s rain left behind a half-dozen homes underwater on Gum Street in Turrell, Arkansas.

Flood victims in the area blame the city for their issues.

Roberta Harris told us the water on her street was inside the wheels of some cars.

“This is about the third time it’s flooded like this in my house. It was worse than this the other times," Harris said.

Denise Wilson told FOX13 her mother and sister’s houses has an inch of water in them.

“This is unacceptable – they woke up in the water. They could have gotten electrocuted,” Wilson said.

Harris said she is frustrated with the city and that some things need to change.

“They need to dig these ditches out. They ain’t doing their job. They’re supposed to get all the trash out of these ditches,” Harris said.

Mayor Dorothy Cooper said the flooding on Gum Street is complicated.

“This city does not own the equipment to make it happen. It is a process that you have to work on. And I know it has to be hurtful to see your parents in the house like that hurts me,” said Mayor Cooper.

“We need to get some of the ditches dug out as well. So, the water can flow lie it supposed to down that way and into a big creek ditch,” said the Mayor.

The American Red Cross is setting up a shelter in Turrell, Arkansas at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church for citizens that have floodwaters in their homes.

