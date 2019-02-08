0 Flu cases peaking again across Mid-South

Tipton-Rosemark Academy, Haywood, Hardeman, and McNairy County schools in Tennessee – as well as North and South Tippah County schools in Mississippi – are all closed Friday because of widespread illness.

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows the flu is widespread in almost every state across the country, with as many as 11.7 million cases reported since flu season began in October 2018.

Dr. Helen Morrow with the Shelby County Health Department said flu numbers usually peak in late January, but this season, those numbers peaked in December.

From Dec. 16-22, the department reported more than 1,200 emergency visits in Shelby County and about 10 percent of those visits were for flu-like symptoms.

Morrow said those numbers are peaking again, especially as the temperatures dip.

“When its colder you'll see people congregating inside and being close to each other. You may see some more activity because of the closeness of people,” Morrow said. “Usually we'll see it drop off when we have the winter holiday and the kids are not in school.”

She said the first step toward prevention is the flu shot. Morrow said this season's vaccine is effective.

“Because the flu strain changes every year - that’s why we recommend people get the shot every year,” she said.

