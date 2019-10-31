0 Flu-like illnesses on the rise in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health show instances of flu-like illnesses are on the rise in Shelby County.

New data shows Memphis is getting sick more quickly than the rest of the state.

The numbers show Shelby County is the only county in Tennessee that has more sick people than the state average.

The Tennessee Department of Health tracks what they call ‘influenza-like-illnesses’ — that’s any fever over 100 degrees, along with a cough or sore throat.

Not every case of a flu-like illness is the flu. So far, 2 percent of specimens tested state-wide have come back positive. But, the number of overall sick patients is up.

FOX13 recently spoke with Alisa Haushalter, the director of the Shelby County Health Department.

“The flu vaccine is really important, but there're other things we need to do to prevent the flu in our community,” Haushalter said.

She told FOX13 the flu shot is important, and the time to get it is now since it takes about 2 weeks to become effective.

But Haushaulter said there are other things you can do to avoid flu-like illnesses.

“One is if you’re sick with the flu, stay home. If your kids are sick with the flu, keep them home. And also, the importance of washing your hands -- especially when you’re out and about meeting people and so on but frequent washing of hands is important to prevent the spread of flu,” she said.

In the last week on record, there were more than 9,000 flue-like case and almost 250 confirmed cases.

With numbers like that, it is bound to spread.



