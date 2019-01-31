0 Flu numbers on the rise again across Mid-South

Flu numbers are on the rise once again.

After a brief slowdown, local hospitals are seeing more and more patients coming in with the flu.

Flu activity has increased, forcing 12 states to close some schools, including Tennessee.

Rita Willis, director of emergency services at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, said in the first 30 days of 2019, the hospital has seen 190 cases of the flue.

“From mid-December to date, we’ve seen an increase in flue cases, usually Strain A,” said Willis. “We are still starting to see cases and as usual, we start to see an influx around December and January, which is not uncommon.”

The CDC reported that since Oct. 1, as many as 5.4 million Americans have visited a doctor with flu-like symptoms.

Willis said they have seen patients from the very young to the very old.

"A lot of them present with fever, they have chills, body aches. Some patients that are younger may have vomiting or diarrhea. They usually have coughing, fever, runny nose," she said.

Nearly 95 percent of cases reported since Sept. 30 have been Strain A. Flu vaccines protect against three or four viruses each year.

Willis said though the season may have peaked, it’s not too late to get your flu shot.

If you have a cough, be sure you cough into your elbow – not your hand.

The flu virus can be transmitted through the air, meaning you could get the flu if you breathe in the germs after someone coughs or sneezes around you.

Also, be sure you are washing your hands frequently.

