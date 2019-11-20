0 Flu season hits more states earlier than usual, CDC says

MEMPHIS, TENN. - The flu got an early start in the U.S. this season.

That’s according to the CDC, which said we have seen more flu activity than is typical for this time of year.

FOX13 spoke with an emergency room director, who said the Mid-South has reason to worry and we wondered why.

Tennessee is one of 30 states that’s seen flu activity already this year and that's why the state offered free flu shots in every county today.

"It's very important to get the flu shot every year,” said Geraldine Moore, who received a free flu shot. “Not just today.”

We caught up with Moore outside the Shelby County Health Department.

She took advantage of Fight Flu TN—an event to offer free flu shots for all.

“Every year, people should get their flu shot to help with the flu virus,” she said.

"It's busier than it was this time last year,” said Dr. Dale Criner, MD. “Usually, whenever you start to see cases ramp up this early, that means you're in for a heavy flu season."

Dr. Dale Criner is the Emergency Department Medical Director at St. Francis Bartlett.

"We are seeing a little more activity,” he said. “Right now, specifically, Louisiana seems to be the hot box. Mississippi has moderate activity. That's typically when we will see the spread going northwards from there. I expect Memphis to kind of be one of the next ones hit.”

According to the CDC, 30 states have seen flu activity early this year and that's the most states in a decade.

Peak season for the flu is typically around January, so you still have time to get the shot.

Dr. Criner said this year's shot is a pretty good match for the virus.

"Even with the flu shot, you can still get the flu, but usually the intensity and duration of this illness is better than it would have been without the immunization at all,” he said.

Dr. Criner said to make sure you're washing your hands, disinfecting surfaces and coughing into your elbow.

Also. it's important if you do have the flu, not to go back to work until you are fever-free for at least 24 hours.

It's not too late for you to get a free flu shot tonight.

In Shelby County, there's a special after-hours flu shot clinic open until 7 p.m. and it's at New Direction Christian Church on Winchester Rd.



