0 Flu Vaccine Available at Public Health Clinics

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's time for your yearly flu shot and one local organization is making sure Memphis has the chance to stay protected.

On Monday, September 23, 2019, the Shelby County Health Department will begin offering influenza vaccine at the Immunization Clinic at 814 Jefferson and at all six public health clinics located around Shelby County.

Influenza can cause serious illness and even death among persons who are otherwise healthy. Each year, tens of thousands of deaths are attributed to influenza. There were an estimated 80,000 deaths in the United States last flu season, and 160 deaths due to flu in Tennessee during the 2018-2019 flu season.

FOX13 reached out and learned there could be a cost associated with it.

"We ask those with insurance to bring their insurance information. There is no out-of-pocket cost to those with insurance," the Public Information Officer for Shelby County said.

"For people without insurance, the vaccine is provided on a sliding fee scale based on income."

Vaccination against the influenza virus is recommended for anyone over the age of 6 months. Everyone is at risk, especially during influenza season, which usually runs from October to May each year, with the most cases in our region usually reported in February.

Certain groups of people are especially vulnerable to influenza and are strongly advised to get the vaccine:

• Children younger than 5 years of age –especially those younger than 2 years old– are at high risk of serious flu-related complications. The flu vaccine can protect them from the flu virus and prevent them from spreading it to others.

• Women who are currently pregnant or plan to become pregnant during the flu season are at increased risk of flu complications and should get the vaccine.

• Caregivers of children age 5 and younger and household contacts and caregivers of adults with medical conditions that put them at increased risk.

The flu vaccine is especially recommended for people with certain health conditions including:

Chronic lung diseases, including asthma

Heart disease

Diabetes

Immunosuppression due to medication or illness

Obesity

BELOW IS A LIST OF LOCATIONS:

Cawthon Public Health Clinic

1000 Haynes, 38114

Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

167 Washington St., 38017

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic

6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Immunization Clinic

814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105

Millington Public Health Clinic

8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic

6170 Macon Road, 38133

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic



