0 Following Jonestown shooting, residents say it's time to bring back police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South teen is in critical condition after someone shot her just hours after her high school graduation.

Her mother tells FOX13 it was a drive-by.

Lottie Stewart has lived in Jonestown for 20 years. She says she’s never experienced anything like what she heard last night.

“A war zone,” she explained. “It was just shot shot shot shot shot. I said, ‘oh my gosh, what is going on in uptown?”

Luetisha Gardner told FOX13 her daughter, Lamonshae Williams was celebrating her high school graduation when she was shot. It happened in the center of Jonestown shortly after 12 Sunday morning. The honor student was shot in the stomach and rushed to Regional One.

“It’s sad. It makes me feel bad. It’s sad. These children are trying to grow up. They’ve got a privilege to live like everyone else,” Stewart told us Sunday. Still shocked over what happened.

Coahoma County is investigating because Jonestown doesn’t currently have any police officers on staff.

“I don’t think they need to have parties. I’m going to be honest,” Stewart argued. “They don’t need parties in Jonestown, period. Now if we had police, that would be a different story. They might solve some of this stuff.”

At last check, Williams was listed in critical condition.

Jonestown’s Mayor told FOX13 they were able to pull surveillance video from City Hall cameras, and have given the video to deputies.

If you have any information about this shooting, contact Coahoma County.

