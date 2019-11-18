0 Footage of confrontation between grieving mother & officers released by West Memphis police

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - West Memphis police have released multiple videos of an altercation that happened in front of a hotel involving two of their own and a grieving mother.

After a number of break-ins near in the area, police stepped up their patrols.

Sunday night, officers saw a woman walking in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn and stopped to make sure she was a guest at the hotel.

When they approached the woman, she told them to turn their cameras on. The officers said they told her they were already on and recording.

The woman yelled at the officers while they were trying to find out her name.

Officers tried to calm the woman down but the situation escalated.

When they asked for her identification, she yelled and cursed that it was in her room. She called her mom to bring out her ID.

The officers tried to explain that she wasn't under arrest, they were trying to confirm that she was staying at the hotel.

The woman refused to stop screaming at the officers, so they attempted to handcuff her and place her in the patrol car.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The officers ended up having to place the woman on the ground in order to handcuff her.

At that time her family ran out of the hotel and saw the woman on the ground.

They screamed at the officers and one officer pulled out his taser and told them to stop.

The group stopped and the officer put his taser away.

The woman was placed in the patrol car and the officers spoke with the family members.

According to police, a supervisor came to the scene and found out that the woman had lost a 4-year-old child in a car accident and the group of people were family members who were in town for that incident.

After speaking with the woman and her family, the patrol lieutenant released the woman at the scene without any charges.

In a statement on Facebook, the West Memphis Police Department shared their condolences for the family's loss and stressed that the officers were just trying to do their jobs.

The statement said:

The West Memphis Police Department would like to express our condolences for this family's loss. It is an extremely tragic situation and we understand the stress that this family is dealing with. Our officers were simply trying to patrol this parking lot, at the request of management, in an attempt to protect the property of people as they traveled through our area. This is an unfortunate event that could have easily been prevented.

The woman's family has taken to social media to address this incident.

Last night, @westmemphispd cops accosted and attempted to arrest my grieving sister for STANDING OUTSIDE OF OUR HOTEL AND MOURNING THE LOSS OF HER DEAD DUAGHTER. Threw her to the ground, put her in handcuffs and put their knee on her back, before throwing her in a police car. — Richard Brookshire (@crtv_drctr) November 18, 2019

© 2019 Cox Media Group.