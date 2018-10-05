0 Former Avis employees arrested for illegal car rental ring at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are behind bars in connection with an illegal car rental ring using vehicles from Memphis International Airport.

Detectives with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office GIB arrested Richard Armour Thursday, weeks after arresting Kylan Fisher.

Deputies told FOX13 both were former employees at the Avis Car Rental location at the airport.

“Slick. That’s pretty slick,” said Uber driver Franco Hampton. “It’s not very smart though. It’s really not because there’s no way you can cover it up.”

Investigators told FOX13 Armour would stage the cars to be stolen off airport property. The two admitted to referring at least six people to purchase one of the rentals.

Officers estimated each car’s value around $30,000 and all cars in total were valued at about $180,000.

Weeks after Fisher was arrested, Armour was taken in because of text messages between the pair.

Deputies said they discovered conversations between the two under the guise of “renting” the vehicles without going through Avis.

One text even showed Fisher texting Armour they would “all eat,” or personally profit from the rentals.

Armour is charged with six counts of Facilitation of a Felony. Fisher is charged with six counts of Theft of Property $10,000 to $60,000.

In a statement to FOX13, Memphis International Airport acknowledged the thefts:

The Memphis Airport Police Department is aware of recent car theft reports from rental car companies at Memphis International Airport. Because the investigation is ongoing, we are not releasing additional details at this point.

