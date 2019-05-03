Former club manager indicted in murder of Memphis woman, victim allegedly wanted to break up

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man has been indicted in the shooting death of a woman, according to the Shelby County court documents.
Records show that James Abston, 29, shot and killed Tyesha Wallace for trying to end their relationship last December.
Investigators reported that Wallace was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds.
According to investigators, Wallace was sitting in a car owned by Abston, which was still running and crashed into a bush in the 600 block of Harrell Street, located near Faxon and Scott street.
Investigators stated Abston was in the area searching for Wallace before she was killed.
Abston, a former stripclub owner, is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail, documents state.
