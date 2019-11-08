  • Former corrections officer arrested for sneaking contraband into prison, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former corrections officer found herself behind bars after she was accused of sneaking contraband into a Mid-South prison. 

    According to the arrest affidavit, a cell phone was found in an inmate's cell. The police report said the finding was a result of an ongoing investigation involving former Corrections Officer Marisa Williams. 

    The phone was purchased by Williams who has a documented relationship with the inmate, police say. 

    Williams is charged with Contraband In Penal Institutions. 

