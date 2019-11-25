Former corrections officer found dead after deputies say he left his wife to die on I-40

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - New information has been released after a former corrections officer was accused of beating his wife and leaving her to die on I-40.
Sources have confirmed Burleson was found dead at a Holiday Inn on New Brunswick Road over the weekend.
Original Story: Wife found face down on I-40 with fractured skull, former corrections officer charged, SCSO says
We've been told no foul play has been suspected in his death. His wife was found face down on I-40 with a fractured skull last Wednesday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on this investigation.
